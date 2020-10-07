RAMMSTEIN Confirms Studio Return

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have confirmed their return to the studio.

Earlier today, the official RAMMSTEIN account was updated with a photo of RAMMSTEIN at La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, in the south of France, along with the following caption: "Sadly no tour this year - but it's great to be back in the studio!"

This past June, RAMMSTEIN drummer Christoph Schneider said that the band was using the coronavirus downtime to work on new music.

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" debuted at No. 1 on the album charts in 14 countries and was the band's tenth No. 1 in Germany. The LP was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

In May, RAMMSTEIN postponed its 2020 North American stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The tour will now begin on August 22, 2021 in Montreal and end on October 1, 2021 in Mexico City. The band also announced the rescheduled dates for its European stadium tour. The new RAMMSTEIN European shows will take place in May, June, July and August 2021, with all tickets purchased for the original concerts valid for the new dates.

The 25th-anniversary edition of RAMMSTEIN's debut album, "Herzeleid", will be made available on December 4 via Vertigo/UMe.

"Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered)" will feature the album's original track listing on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally. In addition, there will be a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the "Anniversary Edition" packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

