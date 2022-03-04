RAMMSTEIN Condemns Russia's 'Shocking Attack' On Ukraine

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, openly blaming the Russian government for "the shocking attack" on a sovereign nation.

Earlier today (Friday, March 4), RAMMSTEIN issued the following statement via social media: "The band RAMMSTEIN wishes to express its support for the nation of Ukraine as it resists the shocking attack perpetrated by the Russian government. Above all at this moment, we feel particular grief for the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

"Each member of the band has various experiences of the two countries; all members of the band have friends, associates, partners, fans in both lands.

"We acknowledge the desperation that many Russian fans may feel when faced with the actions of their government, and we want to remember the humanity shared by both Russian and Ukrainian citizens."

On February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Putin's military aggression — which has been described by U.S. president Joe Biden as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has resulted in at least 225 deaths and 575 civilians injured, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

RAMMSTEIN made headlines in July 2019 when guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe exchanged a kiss while performing their 2019 song "Ausländer" at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. The kiss was in direct protest of Russia's anti-LGBTQ laws. RAMMSTEIN shared images of the moment with its followers on Instagram accompanied by the Russian-language words meaning "Russia, we love you".

According to Deutsche Welle, United Russia MP Vitaly Milonov, a main sponsor of the anti-gay law passed in 2013, said on Russian radio that if RAMMSTEIN "believes they can get away with indulging in such histrionics, we are at liberty to believe that we ought to distance ourselves from such trash." He then went on to describe the band's fans as "not normal" before threatening to ban RAMMSTEIN from Russia altogether, despite the fact that the concert was only open to those aged 18 and older.

