RAMMSTEIN Announces 'Zeit' Album; Video For Title Track Available

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN will release their new album, "Zeit", on April 29. The official music video the LP's title track, a powerful ballad that builds to a towering epic, can be seen below. The spectacular clip was directed by actor and musician Robert Gwisdek, collaborating here with the band for the first time.

Till Lindemann (vocals), Paul Landers (guitar), Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar), Flake (keyboards), Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums) spent two years working on the eleven songs on the new album. They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini. "Zeit" was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France.

Bryan Adams managed to get a special scoop for the cover of the new album. The Canadian musician and photographer took the shot of RAMMSTEIN on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city's Aerodynamic Park.

Today the eponymous first single is released as a 10-inch gatefold black vinyl, on CD digipack and in digital format.

Lindemann's commanding baritone resonates over solemn piano chords and an angelic chorus of sirens. The song deals with transience, our mortality and the precious, fleeting happiness of the perfect moment. "Time, please stand still, stand still," Lindemann laments and implores. "Time, this should always go on so/Time, it's so beautiful, so beautiful/Anyone knows the perfect moment."

After an epic like this, you need a moment's rest, and RAMMSTEIN give it to us. Fans can look forward to a total of three versions of "Zeit".

For the B-sides, the band is releasing a meditative, atmospheric neoclassical arrangement by Grammy-nominated Icelandic multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds, as well as a remix by electro producer Robot Koch.

Over the course of a career spanning almost 30 years, RAMMSTEIN has sold more than 20 million albums around the world and played countless spectacular, groundbreaking tours. When the band's sold-out stadium tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic, RAMMSTEIN used the time to work on their new album.

RAMMSTEIN fans can look forward to multiple "Zeit" formats. The new album will be released as a standard CD in a digipack with a 20-page booklet, a special edition CD in a 6-panel digipack with a 56-page booklet including slipcase, and as a double 180g vinyl LP with a 20-page large-format booklet, as well as in the usual digital formats.

RAMMSTEIN is scheduled to kick off the European leg of the band's 2022 tour on May 15 in Prague, Czech Republic. A North American stadium run will begin on August 21 in Montreal and end on October 4 in Mexico City.

