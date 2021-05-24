RAMMSTEIN Announces Summer 2022 North American Stadium Tour

May 24, 2021 0 Comments

The North American debut of the most extreme spectacle in live music will finally take place in fall 2022 when RAMMSTEIN brings its full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever. Rock and roll's most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience will be on display for a series of 12 open-air dates beginning August 21, 2022 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and setting seven U.S. stadiums ablaze before concluding at Foro Sol in Mexico City on October 4, 2022. The tour is produced by AEG Presents.

Due to overwhelming popular demand, the tour has added a second date at the L.A. Coliseum on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and a third show at Foro Sol in Mexico City on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public 10 a.m. local time Friday, May 28. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. To purchase tickets or for further information, go to rammstein.com.

RAMMSTEIN 2022 tour dates:

Aug. 21 - Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
Aug. 27 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 31 - Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Sep. 03 - Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Sep. 06 - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Sep. 09 - Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
Sep. 17 - San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Sep. 23 - Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Sep. 24 - Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 01 - Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
Oct. 02 - Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
Oct. 04 - Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

A year ago, RAMMSTEIN postponed its 2020 North American stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was then moved to the summer of 2021 before being postponed once again.

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" debuted at No. 1 on the album charts in 14 countries and was the band's tenth No. 1 in Germany. The LP was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

The 25th-anniversary edition of RAMMSTEIN's debut album, "Herzeleid", was made available in December via Vertigo/UMe. "Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered)" features the album's original track listing on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound was made available digitally. In addition, there was a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, was also responsible for the "Anniversary Edition" packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

COMMENTS

