RAMMSTEIN Announces Summer 2021 European Stadium Tour

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have announced the rescheduled dates for their European stadium tour. The trek was originally scheduled to take place this summer but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The rescheduled RAMMSTEIN shows will take place in May, June, July and August 2021, with all tickets purchased for the original shows valid for the new dates.

RAMMSTEIN said in a statement: "Today we're delighted to announce the new rescheduled dates for this year's RAMMSTEIN tour, which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

"All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates! We are very much looking forward to seeing many of you next year!"

2021 tour dates:

May 22 - Leipzig, Germany @ Red Bull Arena (originally May 29, 2020)

May 23 - Leipzig, Germany @ Red Bull Arena (originally May 30, 2020)

May 27 - Klagenfurt, Austria @ Wörthersee Stadion (originally May 25, 2020)

May 31 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (originally June 2, 2020)

Jun. 01 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (originally June 3, 2020)

Jun. 05 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion (originally July 4, 2020)

Jun. 06 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion (originally July 5, 2020)

Jun. 12 - Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road Playing Fields (originally June 17, 2020)

Jun. 16 - Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (originally June 14, 2020)

Jun. 19 - Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Arena (originally June 20, 2020)

Jun. 23 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Ceres Park (originally August 4, 2020)

Jun. 26 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena (originally June 27, 2020)

Jun. 27 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena (originally June 28, 2020)

Jun. 30 - Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion (originally July 1, 2020)

Jul. 01 - Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion (originally July 2, 2020)

Jul. 05 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund (originally June 6, 2020)

Jul. 06 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund (originally June 7, 2020)

Jul. 09 - Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium (originally July 9, 2020)

Jul. 10 - Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium (originally July 10, 2020)

Jul. 13 - Turin, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico Grande (originally July 13, 2020)

Jul. 17 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy (originally July 17, 2020)

Jul. 21 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival Grounds (originally July 21, 2020)

Jul. 25 - Trondheim, Norway @ Leangen Travbane (originally July 26/27, 2020 at Granåsen)

Jul. 30 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium (originally July 31, 2020)

Jul. 31 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium (originally August 1, 2020)

Aug. 03 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark (originally June 24, 2020)

Aug. 07 - Ostend, Belgium @ Park De Nieuwe Koers (originally June 10, 2020)

RAMMSTEIN has not yet officially called off its U.S. tour, which is scheduled to run from August 20 through September 27.

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

