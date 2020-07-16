RAMMSTEIN Announces 2021 North American Tour

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American stadium tour. The original trek was slated to take place this summer, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

RAMMSTEIN 2021 North American tour dates:

Aug. 22 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Sep. 01 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sep. 03 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Sep. 08 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sep. 10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sep. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sep. 24 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Sep. 30 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

Oct. 01 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

RAMMSTEIN's live show was previously described in a press release as "rock 'n' roll's most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience."

The upcoming tour will be RAMMSTEIN's first batch of North American stadium dates in the group's quarter-century history. It is also a rare run of American shows for RAMMSTEIN, which last played the United States in 2017 as part of a run of festival appearances in cities that included Chicago and Las Vegas.

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

This past May, RAMMSTEIN announced the rescheduled dates for its European stadium tour. The new RAMMSTEIN European shows will take place in May, June, July and August 2021, with all tickets purchased for the original concerts valid for the new dates.