RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO Rejoins LORDS OF BLACK

RAINBOW singer Ronnie Romero has rejoined LORDS OF BLACK. The band is putting the finishing touches on its next album, "Alchemy Of Souls - Part I", due later in the year via Frontiers Music Srl.

Romero announced his departure from the Spanish melodic progressive metal act in January 2019 and was subsequently replaced by Diego Valdez (HELKER, DREAM CHILD).

Earlier today, guitarist Tony Hernando took to LORDS OF BLACK's social media to write: "Well... yes, a lot of you guys guessed it right! Ronnie Romero is back!! I hope you are as happy and excited as I am about this new chapter for LORDS OF BLACK! The new album, 'Alchemy Of Souls - Pt. I', will blow your mind and we are really looking forward to play for you guys when the time is right. But for now, please welcome home Ronnie and join us on a Facebook live chat with our friends of Frontiers Music Srl later today at 7pm CET! Thank you all for your endless support... Always!!!"

LORDS OF BLACK's third album, "Icons Of The New Days", came out in May 2018.

Romero, originally from Chile but now settled in Madrid, Spain, made his live debut with RAINBOW in June 2016 after he was selected to front the latest version of the band guitarist Ritchie Blackmore had formed after quitting DEEP PURPLE.

In addition to RAINBOW and LORDS OF BLACK, Romero is also a member of THE FERRYMEN and VANDENBERG.

