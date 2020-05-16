RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO Pays Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO With 'Rainbow Eyes' Cover (Video)

RAINBOW frontman Ronnie Romero paid tribute to Ronnie James Dio on the tenth anniversary of the legendary singer's death by releasing a cover version of RAINBOW's "Rainbow Eyes", recorded with Romero's LORDS OF BLACK bandmate Tony Hernando. Check out the video below.

Romero, originally from Chile but now settled in Madrid, Spain, made his live debut with RAINBOW in June 2016 after he was selected to front the latest version of the band guitarist Ritchie Blackmore had formed after quitting DEEP PURPLE.

In addition to Romero and Blackmore, the current incarnation of RAINBOW includes STRATOVARIUS keyboardist Jens Johansson, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau (a.k.a. Robert "Bob" Curiano, ex-BLACKMORE'S NIGHT), and backing singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn.

The two shows RAINBOW played in Germany in June 2016 were caught on camera to produce "Memories In Rock - Live In Germany", which was released in November 2016 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and digital formats.

Romero told Metal Shock Finland about his performances with RAINBOW: "I feel really good with my job, because I tried to make justice, not just to the songs, but all these singers — Ronnie James Dio, Joe Lynn Turner, Graham Bonnet, Ian Gillan and David Coverdale. I just tried to sing the songs in my own way and my own style, and I think the people appreciate that. I'm not just a copy of the other singers. I prefer to sing like Ronnie Romero singing these songs of Ronnie James Dio and David Coverdale and whatever. And I think the people prefer that, and they really appreciate the situation, because I think the people don't like to see a guy or pay for a ticket to see a guy try to sing like Ronnie James Dio. It's not a good idea. So I feel really good with my job and I know the people and the fans that have sent me messages and told me that they really appreciated [how I interpreted the songs]."

