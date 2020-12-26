RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO: 'I'm SO F**king Tired Of This Dirty 'Music' World'

RAINBOW singer Ronnie Romero has decried the hardball nature of the music business, saying that "too many people" in the industry are "beyond the good and the evil."

Romero, who is originally from Chile but is now settled in Madrid, Spain, gave his scathing assessment of the music business while sharing a Christmas message via his official artist Facebook page.

The 39-year-old wrote: "I'm SO fucking tired of this dirty 'music' world. Everybody think they have the right to tell what to do or how to do it. Everybody think they have the right to judge you. Nobody is enough educated to be polite or at least talk to you as a 'person'. Everybody wants a piece of your cake and they want it FOR FREE, because if you tell your price they get offended. Everybody think you should kiss their hand because they 'give u the chance'. Nobody cares about your feelings, your thoughts, your dreams, your plans... and then when you are not agree with them you are an asshole... everything is so unfair, but you anyway you need to smile all the time, because show must go on. Everybody will blame on you anyway, from their couch or from their golden throne... too many people is beyond the good and the evil...

"I would love to tell all my experiences the last 5 years 'in the business'... some of you would be very surprised...

"Anyway, show must go on. Merry Christmas".

Romero made his live debut with RAINBOW in June 2016 after he was selected to front the latest version of the band guitarist Ritchie Blackmore had formed after quitting DEEP PURPLE.

Romero told Metal Shock Finland about his performances with RAINBOW: "I feel really good with my job, because I tried to make justice, not just to the songs, but all these singers — Ronnie James Dio, Joe Lynn Turner, Graham Bonnet, Ian Gillan and David Coverdale. I just tried to sing the songs in my own way and my own style, and I think the people appreciate that. I'm not just a copy of the other singers. I prefer to sing like Ronnie Romero singing these songs of Ronnie James Dio and David Coverdale and whatever. And I think the people prefer that, and they really appreciate the situation, because I think the people don't like to see a guy or pay for a ticket to see a guy try to sing like Ronnie James Dio. It's not a good idea. So I feel really good with my job and I know the people and the fans that have sent me messages and told me that they really appreciated [how I interpreted the songs]."

In addition to RAINBOW, Romero is also a member of LORDS OF BLACK, THE FERRYMEN and VANDENBERG.

Three years ago, Romero told Stargazed about how he first discovered hard rock: "I grew up in a family of musicians, so it was very easy to me to go into that. My father was a huge hard rock fan, and, of course, the first band that he show me was DEEP PURPLE, and they just blew me away. I mean, there are so many other bands that I love, like JOURNEY, DREAM THEATER, MASTERPLAN, KANSAS, QUEEN, but there is a special connection between DEEP PURPLE, my father (RIP) and me."

