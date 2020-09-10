RAGING SPEEDHORN To Release 'Hard To Kill' Album In October

RAGING SPEEDHORN will release a new studio album, "Hard To Kill", on October 23 via the band's own Red Weed Records. Recorded with Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, AT THE GATES) at Parlour Studios in Kettering, U.K., the LP sees RAGING SPEEDHORN once again upping their own ante in terms of songwriting finesse … playing riff-fuelled dirty heavy metal with aplomb.

"This album is straight-up RAGING SPEEDHORN — with added extras," says founding co-frontman Frank Regan. "Right now, the band is on fire, the vibe is amazing, and we're so happy to be back playing music. Six albums in and we're still loving what we do."

"Hard To Kill" track listing:

01. Snakebite

02. Doom Machine

03. Spitfire

04. Hard To Kill

05. Hammer Down

06. Hand Of God

07. Brutality

08. The Best

09. Children Of The Revolution (T. REX cover)

The follow-up to 2016's "Lost Ritual", "Hard To Kill" is the first to feature new vocalist Dan Cook who replaces long-standing co-vocalist John Loughlin. John stood down after 21 years during the recording of "Hard To Kill", leaving the mantle open for Dan. RAGING SPEEDHORN also welcomes new guitarist Dave Leese and former HUNDRED REASONS bassist Andy Gilmour who join founding drummer Gordon Morison and guitarist Jim Palmer.

The title track, for which the band recently unveiled a new, high-octane video, is as monstrous and infectious as the sentiment itself. "Spitfire" is a groove-fuelled beast, while "Doom Machine" and "Hammer Down" are slow-paced, sludge behemoths that deliver with the ferocity that you'd expect from RAGING SPEEDHORN.

Over the course of 20 years, RAGING SPEEDHORN has built a solid and long-standing reputation as one of the U.K.'s leading metal outfits. Since the release of their eponymous debut in 2000, the sextet has enjoyed a career built on stunning, raucous live shows and albums to boot — a career that has seen the sextet play worldwide shows and festivals and sharing stages with the likes of SLIPKNOT, CLUTCH, ENTER SHIKARI and many more.

