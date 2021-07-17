RAGE Releases Music Video For New Single 'Virginity'

German metallers RAGE will release their new album, "Resurrection Day", on September 17 via SPV/Steamhammer. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Virginity", can be seen below.

RAGE fans were overjoyed when in summer 2020 frontman Peavy Wagner presented the group's new lineup featuring two guitarists, announcing a return to the constellation that had recorded classics such as "Black In Mind" and "End Of All Days". After last year's departure of Marcos Rodriguez, Stefan Weber (ex-AXXIS) was enlisted, followed just a few weeks later by Jean Bormann (ANGEL INC, RAGE & RUINS). The fourth band member is drummer Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos, who has been with RAGE since 2015. The current lineup could be seen and heard for the first time on the "The Price Of War 2.0" video clip, a reworked version of the song from "Black In Mind", which has been available on all major online channels since June 2020. Immediately afterwards, the quartet commenced work on "Resurrection Day".

"I'm surprised how quickly the new lineup has gelled into a homogeneous team and how positively the talents of each band member have come into effect," says Wagner, looking back on a highly creative production phase and commenting on RAGE's latest offering: "I feel that our music is still typical RAGE on the one hand while sounding so much fresher on the other."

RAGE has recorded 12 new songs, covering a stylistic range that could hardly be more characteristic of the band, from raw thrash metal tracks like "Virginity", "The Age Of Reason" and "Extinction Overkill" through midtempo pieces such as "Arrogance And Ignorance" and "Monetary Gods" to the straightforward ballad "Black Room" which balances things out.

"RAGE fans get exactly what they want on 'Resurrection Day', plus a surprise or two," promises Peavy, mentioning in particular "Travelling Through Time", a number that explores the extremes between bludgeoning "shoot-'em-up grooves" (according to Peavy) and epic moments. "The song is inspired by Renaissance composer Giorgio Mainerio," he explains. "There's a piece by Mainerio called 'Schiarazula Marazula', with a wonderful theme that I often play at home on acoustic guitar. Jean and I have adapted it to suit the RAGE format and given the song a different rhythmic perspective, which has added intensity. We've never done a number like 'Travelling Through Time' before."

Peavy and his RAGE men are set to embark on a major European tour in November 2021.

"Resurrection Day" track listing:

01. Memento Vitae (Overture) (1:14)

02. Resurrection Day (4:18)

03. Virginity (3:41)

04. A New Land (3:49)

05. Arrogance And Ignorance (5:00)

06. Man In Chains (4:36)

07. The Age Of Reason (4:22)

08. Monetary Gods (3:54)

09. Mind Control (4:14)

10. Traveling Through Time (4:13)

11. Black Room (4:49)

12. Extinction Overkill (5:52)

