June 12, 2020 0 Comments

RAGE Announces Two New Guitarists

German power metallers RAGE have parted ways with guitarist Marcos Rodriguez and have replaced him with two new six-stringers: Stefan Weber (ex-AXXIS) and Jean Bormann (ANGELIC, RAGE & RUINS). Alongside vocalist/bassist Peavy Wagner, drummer Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos continues to be part of the group's permanent lineup.

Says Peavy: "We've wanted for some time for RAGE to be a quartet again, with two guitarists the way we operated back in the days of 'Black In Mind' and 'End Of All Days'. After Marcos had returned to Tenerife and consequently was no longer available, I used this opportunity to enlist two young guitarists."

The new RAGE lineup can be seen and heard for the first time in the "The Price Of War 2.0" video, a new version of the song from "Black In Mind", which is being released today.

Says Peavy: "As you can tell from the clip, Stefan and Jean complement each other perfectly. They're both young and bring a lot of fresh energy to the band.

"We consciously chose this number for the video because we also wanted to revitalize the sound of the 'Black In Mind' era. The track was cut practically live for the clip, with only a few overdubs added. RAGE will sound as heavy and punchy as we do on that song."

The fact that RAGE is already busy working on new material proves just how well the new lineup has jelled on a musical as well as a personal level.

Says Peavy: "We're not in a position to do any shows for obvious reasons at the moment, but the guys are bursting with energy. We're using that momentum to work on new ideas that will probably be ready for release next year."

RAGE's latest album, "Wings Of Rage", was released in January through Steamhammer/SPV as CD digipak, 2LP gatefold version, limited box set, shirt bundle, download and stream.

Photo credit: Julez Braun of Rising Arts Photography

