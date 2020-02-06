RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's TOM MORELLO Weighs In On Iowa Caucus Mishap

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello has weighed in on the delayed results of the Democrat Iowa caucuses.

It wasn't until Tuesday evening that the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing results of Monday night's caucuses, blaming the delay on "coding issues" with a smartphone app used to tabulate and report results. As of Wednesday evening, the complete results still hadn't been released.

Cybersecurity experts who examined a version of the app that was made public later said that the smartphone app suffered from technical and design flaws and appeared to have been rushed into use.

Earlier today, Morello took to his Twitter to write: "Since my grim stint as a US Senator's aid I don't usually weigh in on electoral stuff but if what happened in Iowa had happened in Iran or Venezuela there would be calls for a US invasion to topple an democratic regime."

With 96.9% of precincts reporting, results reveal that Pete Buttigieg is at 26.2%, Bernie Sanders at 26.1%, Elizabeth Warren at 18.2%, and Joe Biden at 15.8%

After Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called on Iowa Democratic officials to immediately recanvass Monday's caucus vote, Democratic Party Chair Troy Price released a statement, saying: "While I fully acknowledge that the reporting circumstances on Monday night were unacceptable, we owe it to the thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucusgoers to remain focused on collecting and reviewing incoming results.

"Should any presidential campaign in compliance with the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan request a recanvass, the IDP is prepared," he noted. "In such a circumstance, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns."

