RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's TOM MORELLO: 'The Most Expensive Ticket For Any Headline Show' On Reunion Tour is $125

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello says that the most expensive ticket for any show on the band's upcoming reunion tour is $125.
Morello addressed the pricing issue for the trek while responding to fan complaints about "resale" tickets on Ticketmaster and other sites going for anywhere from $400 to more than $1,000.
Some disgruntled fans have used the opportunity to slam the band known for its "for the people" leftist politics for not doing more to combat online ticket scalping.
Earlier today, Morello took to his official Twitter account to write: "The MOST expensive ticket for ANY RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE/RUN THE JEWELS headline show is $125 US (plus service fees) with the exception of CHARITY tickets where 100% of the additional proceeds go to charity. ANY other ticket at ANY other price is from SCALPERS."
On Wednesday, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE said it reserved 10 percent of the seats at all of its shows "to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to undercut the scalpers)." The band added that 100 percent of the proceeds from those higher-priced tickets will be donated to local charities in each city.
The reunited quartet of singer Zack De La Rocha, Morello, drummer Brad Wilk and bassist Tim Commerford will start in March at several cities along or near the Mexican border, before headlining the 2020 installment of Coachella in Indio, California.
The rest of the spring and fall will see the group playing a number of arena shows and festivals, including Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest. The band will then head to Europe in late summer for a string of major festival shows.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together in 2011 at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Morello, Commerford and Wilk have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.
The MOST expensive ticket for ANY Rage Against The Machine/Run the Jewels headline show is $125 US (plus service fees) with the exception of CHARITY tickets where 100% of the additional proceeds go to charity. ANY other ticket at ANY other price is from SCALPERS.
— Tom Morello (@tmorello) February 14, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).