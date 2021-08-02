RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE To Headline 2022 Edition Of COACHELLA

August 2, 2021 0 Comments

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE To Headline 2022 Edition Of COACHELLA

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival co-founder Paul Tollett has confirmed that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and Travis Scott will headline the 2022 edition of the festival. Both acts were originally booked for 2020 prior to the festival's postponement due to the pandemic.

Coachella is now set to be held over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Tollett discussed the 2022 lineup in an interview with the Los Angles Times, explaining that he wanted to provide fans some reassurance after the chaos and uncertainty of the last year and a half.

"Right now, it's the Wild West," he said. "I'm just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about."

Frank Ocean was not available for the latest rescheduled Coachella but will return as a headliner in 2023.

The California desert festival was one of the first major music events to be affected by COVID-19, moving from its usual April 2020 dates to two weekends in October 2020 before being canceled altogether. Most recently, organizers Goldenvoice were planning to host the event this on April 9-11, 2021 and April 16-18, 2021.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals were either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining made performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).