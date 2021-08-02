RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE To Headline 2022 Edition Of COACHELLA

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival co-founder Paul Tollett has confirmed that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and Travis Scott will headline the 2022 edition of the festival. Both acts were originally booked for 2020 prior to the festival's postponement due to the pandemic.

Coachella is now set to be held over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Tollett discussed the 2022 lineup in an interview with the Los Angles Times, explaining that he wanted to provide fans some reassurance after the chaos and uncertainty of the last year and a half.

"Right now, it's the Wild West," he said. "I'm just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about."

Frank Ocean was not available for the latest rescheduled Coachella but will return as a headliner in 2023.

The California desert festival was one of the first major music events to be affected by COVID-19, moving from its usual April 2020 dates to two weekends in October 2020 before being canceled altogether. Most recently, organizers Goldenvoice were planning to host the event this on April 9-11, 2021 and April 16-18, 2021.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals were either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining made performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

