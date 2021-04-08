RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Reschedules Reunion Tour For 2022

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has rescheduled its reunion tour for 2022.

The reunited quartet — Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford — was originally set to kick off its run of shows in March 2020, and then postponed it until 2021. The "Public Service Announcement" tour will now launch March 31, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. RUN THE JEWELS will provide support on the trek. Tickets will be honored for the postponed shows.

The upcoming tour will mark the first time RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has hit the road together since 2011.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with vocalist De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE 2022 tour dates:

Mar. 31 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

Apr. 02 - Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center *

Apr. 04 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *

Apr. 06 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *

Apr. 26 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

Apr. 28 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

Apr. 30 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

May 02 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

May 05 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE *

May 07 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

May 09 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

May 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place *

May 13 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *

May 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

May 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

May 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

May 20 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

May 22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

May 23 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

Jun. 09 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre *

Jul. 11 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jul. 12 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jul. 15 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul. 16 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

Jul. 19 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre *

Jul. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

Jul. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

Jul. 25 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *

Jul. 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *

Jul. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

Jul. 31 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

Aug. 02 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *

Aug. 03 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *

Aug. 08 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

Aug. 09 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

Aug. 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

Aug. 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

Aug. 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

* With RUN THE JEWELS

