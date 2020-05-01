RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Reschedules Reunion Tour For 2021

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has announced the rescheduled dates for its previously announced tour.

The reunited quartet — Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford — was forced to postpone all of its 2020 shows due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

The band was supposed to play its first concerts back together in March at several cities along or near the Mexican border, with several dozen U.S. and European dates booked through the end of the summer.

Earlier today, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE released the following statement via social media:

"RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows.

"During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.

"We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.

"We look forward to seeing you."

2021 tour dates:

Jun. 03 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Jun. 05 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

Jun. 07 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Jun. 08 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Jun. 11 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Jun. 12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Jun. 15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Jun. 17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Jun. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

Jun. 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Jun. 23 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Jun. 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

Jul. 02 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Jul. 03 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Jul. 05 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Jul. 07 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Jul. 09 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Jul. 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Jul. 12 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Jul. 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Jul. 16 - Ottawa ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul. 20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

Jul. 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Jul. 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Jul. 26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Jul. 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Jul. 29 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Aug. 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 07 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Aug. 15 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Aug. 17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Aug. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

The upcoming tour will mark the first time RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has hit the road together since 2011.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with vocalist De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.

