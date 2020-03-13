RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Postpones U.S. Shows Due To Coronavirus

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has postponed the first leg of its previously announced reunion tour in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th – May 20th) with RUN THE JEWELS," the group said in a statemrnt. "The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us."
The reunited quartet — Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford — was supposed to play its first shows back together later this month at several cities along or near the Mexican border, including El Paso; Las Cruses, New Mexico; and Phoenix, Arizona. Instead, they will now launch the trek on May 23 at Boston Calling.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced soon.
The upcoming tour will mark the first time RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has hit the road together since 2011.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together in 2011 at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with vocalist Zach De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Tom Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).