RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Postpones U.S. Shows Due To Coronavirus

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has postponed the first leg of its previously announced reunion tour in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th – May 20th) with RUN THE JEWELS," the group said in a statemrnt. "The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us."

The reunited quartet — Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford — was supposed to play its first shows back together later this month at several cities along or near the Mexican border, including El Paso; Las Cruses, New Mexico; and Phoenix, Arizona. Instead, they will now launch the trek on May 23 at Boston Calling.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced soon.

The upcoming tour will mark the first time RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has hit the road together since 2011.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together in 2011 at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with vocalist Zach De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Tom Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.

