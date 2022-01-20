RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Postpones Start Of Reunion Tour To July

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has postponed the start date of its much-anticipated "Public Service Announcement" to this summer.

The North American leg of the trek was originally slated to begin in March 2020 before it was rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek will now kick off on July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin.

19 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE shows that were supposed to take place between March 31 and May 23 will be rescheduled.

In a statement from earlier today, the reunited quartet — Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford — said: "The RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE 'Public Service Announcement' North American tour with RUN THE JEWELS will now start on July 9, 2022 in East Troy, Wisconsin.

"Headline shows scheduled for March 31, 2022 through May 23, 2022 will be postponed and rescheduled. All tickets for the moved dates will be honored.

"For fans wishing to obtain a refund for the postponed dates, refunds are available for a 30-day window from the point of purchase only, starting today.

"We will be back to you soon with the rerouted dates."

The upcoming tour will mark the first time RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has hit the road together since 2011.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with vocalist De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.

