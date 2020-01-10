RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Guitarist Pushes Back Against COACHELLA Criticism

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello has dismissed criticism leveled at the band online for headlining this year's Coachella festival.

One fan tweeted: "Rage. Just FYI Coachella tix start at around $500 and sky rocket from there. There will be no revolution at this festival, this is a festival for people that can afford it."

The fan added: "Way to play to your values! I mean I'm for you guys reuniting, but please dont try to make it out to be some sort of cause, its not. It's for people to take pictures and videos of being at a 'nostalgic' RATM Reunion."

Another person wrote on Morello's social channels: "Zack De La Rocha previously: Burnin Mansions from Dallas to Malibu, check my resume your residence is residue. Zach de la Rocha now: we're headlining Coachella."

In response, Morello pointed out that the band had already headlined the event twice in the past, writing, "Previously: Rage headlined Coachella 1999. Previously: Rage headlined Coachella in 2007. #YaLateOnYaHate."

Coachella will take place over the weekends of April 10 through April 12 and April 17 through April 19 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.