RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Guitarist Pushes Back Against COACHELLA Criticism

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello has dismissed criticism leveled at the band online for headlining this year's Coachella festival.
One fan tweeted: "Rage. Just FYI Coachella tix start at around $500 and sky rocket from there. There will be no revolution at this festival, this is a festival for people that can afford it."
The fan added: "Way to play to your values! I mean I'm for you guys reuniting, but please dont try to make it out to be some sort of cause, its not. It's for people to take pictures and videos of being at a 'nostalgic' RATM Reunion."
Another person wrote on Morello's social channels: "Zack De La Rocha previously: Burnin Mansions from Dallas to Malibu, check my resume your residence is residue. Zach de la Rocha now: we're headlining Coachella."
In response, Morello pointed out that the band had already headlined the event twice in the past, writing, "Previously: Rage headlined Coachella 1999. Previously: Rage headlined Coachella in 2007. #YaLateOnYaHate."
Coachella will take place over the weekends of April 10 through April 12 and April 17 through April 19 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).