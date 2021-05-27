RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Drummer BRAD WILK Undergoes Surgery To Repair Torn Meniscus

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE drummer Brad Wilk has just undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Wilk announced the operation in an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 26). He wrote: "Torn meniscus knee surgery going down today. Got a lot of hard notes outa this knee."

According to eMedicineHealth, most torn meniscus surgery patients can walk without a knee brace and crutches in about two to three months.

For most of the last year and a half, Wilk has been preparing for RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's reunion tour, which was recently rescheduled for 2022. The reunited quartet was originally set to kick off its run of shows in March 2020, and then postponed it until 2021. The "Public Service Announcement" tour will now launch March 31, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. RUN THE JEWELS will provide support on the trek. Tickets will be honored for the postponed shows.

The upcoming tour will mark the first time RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has hit the road together since 2011.

Wilk co-founded RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE in 1991 with guitarist Tom Morello, singer Zack de la Rocha and bassist Tim Commerford.

When that group broke up, Wilk, Morello and Commerford stayed together and launched AUDIOSLAVE in 2001 with Chris Cornell on vocals. Wilk, Morello and Commerford continued to play together in PROPHETS OF RAGE alongside MCs Chuck D and B-Real.

Wilk also played drums on BLACK SABBATH's 2013 studio album, "13", the first SABBATH effort in 35 years to feature founding members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.

