RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Drummer BRAD WILK Undergoes Second Surgery To Repair Torn Meniscus

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE drummer Brad Wilk has once again undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
Seven months after having the operation on his right leg, Wilk went under the knife to repair torn cartilage in his left knee.
On Thursday night (December 2), Brad took to his Instagram to share a post-surgery photo of his leg, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "Nurses need naps too. Good thing I've done this before on the other side. Knee surgery number two this year complete. Torn meniscus again… Let the healing begin. Blood sugars been a bit outa whack for weeks because of it. Excited to be able to get on with some proper playing again soon."
According to the Cleveland Clinic, meniscus tears are a very common knee injury, especially among athletes. Sudden twisting movements — such as pivoting to catch a ball — can tear the cartilage. People with arthritis in their knees are also more prone to meniscus tears.
Most torn meniscus surgery patients can walk without a knee brace and crutches in about two to three months.
For most of the last two years, Wilk has been preparing for RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's reunion tour, which was rescheduled for 2022. The reunited quartet was originally set to kick off its run of shows in March 2020, and then postponed it until 2021. The "Public Service Announcement" tour will now launch March 31, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. RUN THE JEWELS will provide support on the trek. Tickets will be honored for the postponed shows.
The upcoming tour will mark the first time RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has hit the road together since 2011.
Wilk co-founded RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE in 1991 with guitarist Tom Morello, singer Zack de la Rocha and bassist Tim Commerford.
When that group broke up, Wilk, Morello and Commerford stayed together and launched AUDIOSLAVE in 2001 with Chris Cornell on vocals. Wilk, Morello and Commerford continued to play together in PROPHETS OF RAGE alongside MCs Chuck D and B-Real.
Wilk also played drums on BLACK SABBATH's 2013 studio album, "13", the first SABBATH effort in 35 years to feature founding members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).