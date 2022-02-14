RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Announces Rescheduled Dates For First Leg Of 'Public Service Announcement' Tour

Last month, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE postponed the start date of its much-anticipated "Public Service Announcement" to this summer. The North American leg of the trek was originally slated to begin in March 2020 before it was rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek will now kick off on July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin.

The 19 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE shows that were supposed to take place between March 31 and May 23 will now take place in early 2023. The new dates are as follows:

Feb. 22 - Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

Feb. 24 - El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Feb. 26 - Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

Feb. 28 - Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

Mar. 03 - Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar. 05 - Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar. 07 - Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mar. 09 - Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Mar. 11 - Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

Mar. 13 - Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mar. 15 - Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Mar. 17 - Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Mar. 19 - Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mar. 20 - Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mar. 22 - Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Mar. 28 - Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mar. 30 - St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Apr. 01 - Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 02 - Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Support on the trek will still come from RUN THE JEWELS

All tickets for the moved dates will be honored. Fans who would like a refund have until March 15 to do so and should contact their point of purchase.

The upcoming tour will mark the first time the reunited quartet — Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford — has hit the road together since 2011.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with vocalist De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.

