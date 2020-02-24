RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Adds Shows To Reunion Tour

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has added several more dates to its previously announced reunion tour. The trek, which will feature incendiary rap duo RUN THE JEWELS (Killer Mike and El-P) in the opening slot, will now include five shows at the Madison Square Garden in New York City: on August 10, 11 13, 14 and 17. Tickets to the newly added concerts on August 14 and August 17 will go on sale on Thursday (February 27) at 11 a.m. Also newly added is a second date in East Troy, Wisconsin.

The upcoming tour marks the first time RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has hit the road together since 2011.

The reunited quartet — Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford — will play its first shows back together in March at several cities along or near the Mexican border, including El Paso; Las Cruses, New Mexico; and Phoenix, Arizona. Afterwards, they will headline the 2020 installment of Coachella in Indio, California. The rest of the spring and fall will see the group playing a number of of arena shows and festivals, including Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest. In August and September, RAGE will play a handful of shows in Europe.

Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. In addition, 100 percent of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights organizations.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE 2020 tour dates:

Mar. 26 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Mar. 28 - Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

Mar. 30 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Apr. 10 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Apr. 17 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Apr. 21 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Apr. 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Apr. 28 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 01 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 03 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 05 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 07 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 09 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 19 - Chicago, IL @ United Center*

May 23 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Jun. 19 - Dover, DE @ Firefly

Jul. 10 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Jul. 11 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Jul. 13 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jul. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jul. 17 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul. 18 - Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec*

Jul. 21 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre*

Jul. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul. 25 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Jul. 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jul. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 02 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 04 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 05 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 07 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Aug. 30 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

Sep. 01 - Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

Sep. 04 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

Sep. 06 - Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

Sep. 08 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sep. 10 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Sep. 12 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle

* Without RUN THE JEWELS

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's appearance at this year's Coachella was first revealed in November when an Instagram account with the handle "rageagainstthemachine" shared a list of 2020 dates.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together in 2011 at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with vocalist Zach De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour. Morello said in 2012: "We'd have to agree to go on one. Once a year, the band meets and very seriously discusses and turns down awesome offers to tour the world."