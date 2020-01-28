RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Added To BOSTON CALLING Festival

Adding to the excitement of its previously announced headliners, FOO FIGHTERS and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Boston Calling rolls out news today that recently reunited rock icons RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will also headline its 2020 festival in what will be the band's only scheduled performance in the New England area this year. FOO FIGHTERS will kick off their headlining Boston Calling performance on Friday, May 22, followed by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE on Saturday, May 23 and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will round out the festival on Sunday, May 24, making an epic weekend of live music. Joining these rock heavyweights and performing across the festival's five stages are over 60 artists in all. Boston Calling, the acclaimed annual three-day festival, will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 - 24, 2020.
A limited number of 3-Day General Admission ($399.99), VIP Passes ($949.99), and Platinum Passes ($1,999.99) are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. Single Day tickets, if available, will be announced at a later date.
Boston Calling has once again curated a unique and diverse lineup that celebrates both renowned artists and breakout stars, delivering fans a collection of the most talented musicians the world has to offer. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE are reuniting for their first performances since 2011, and FOO FIGHTERS, who continue to deliver some of the biggest live shows in the world, will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020. Meanwhile, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are currently working on their first album in over three years.
Boston Calling once again promises an exceptional experience, from its iconic mix of musical performances to its commitment to offering new forms of entertainment and extensive food and drink programming. This year, the festival will raise the bar for fans by expanding its offerings in VIP and Platinum. An all new VIP lounge, sponsored by Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, will become an oasis within the festival featuring full bars and unique amenities. Fans can also expect newly enhanced viewing areas within VIP and Platinum, including a new double decker VIP experience overlooking the Bai Red Stage and the Green stage, and an expanded viewing deck within Platinum where food prepared by some of Boston's best chefs will be served throughout the entire day. Full details on the festival's food and drink components in GA, VIP and Platinum will be shared in the coming months.
2020 Boston Calling lineup:
Friday May 22
FOO FIGHTERS
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT
BRITTANY HOWARD
NONAME
THE STRUTS
SHARON VAN ETTEN
PUP
ANDREW W.K.
IANN DIOR
THE DISTRICTS
BRUTUS
PONY BRADSHAW
THE SHEILA DIVINE
DJs
Liz Ladoux
DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl
Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)
DJ Ryan Brown
Comedians
Alingon Mitra
Will Smalley
Sam Ike
Emily Ruskowski
Shawn Carter
Drew Dunn
Katie Que
Saturday May 23
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE
RUN THE JEWELS
BANKS
KOFFEE
PINK SWEAT$
DAVE
ORVILLE PECK
RJD2
JAY SOM
GIRL IN RED
PHONY PPL
DREAMERS
CAMP BLOOD
DJs
DJ Frank White
BREK.ONE
DJ J-Wall
DJ Guru Sanaal
Comedians
Orlando Baxter
Andrew Mayer
Al Park
Katlin McFee
Peter Martin
J Smitty
Sunday May 24
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
THE 1975
LIAM GALLAGHER
ANGELS & AIRWAVES
LP
PHOEBE BRIDGERS
DINOSAUR JR.
PVRIS
BEABADOOBEE
JACK HARLOW
MEW
DJO
CLIFF NOTEZ
DJs
DJ 7L
DJ RM
ReaL P
DJ Slick Vick
Comedians
Lamont Price
Hanna Evensen
Sean Sullivan
Jason Cordova
Will Noonan
Tooky Kavanagh