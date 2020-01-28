RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Added To BOSTON CALLING Festival

Adding to the excitement of its previously announced headliners, FOO FIGHTERS and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Boston Calling rolls out news today that recently reunited rock icons RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will also headline its 2020 festival in what will be the band's only scheduled performance in the New England area this year. FOO FIGHTERS will kick off their headlining Boston Calling performance on Friday, May 22, followed by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE on Saturday, May 23 and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will round out the festival on Sunday, May 24, making an epic weekend of live music. Joining these rock heavyweights and performing across the festival's five stages are over 60 artists in all. Boston Calling, the acclaimed annual three-day festival, will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 - 24, 2020.

A limited number of 3-Day General Admission ($399.99), VIP Passes ($949.99), and Platinum Passes ($1,999.99) are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. Single Day tickets, if available, will be announced at a later date.

Boston Calling has once again curated a unique and diverse lineup that celebrates both renowned artists and breakout stars, delivering fans a collection of the most talented musicians the world has to offer. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE are reuniting for their first performances since 2011, and FOO FIGHTERS, who continue to deliver some of the biggest live shows in the world, will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020. Meanwhile, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are currently working on their first album in over three years.

Boston Calling once again promises an exceptional experience, from its iconic mix of musical performances to its commitment to offering new forms of entertainment and extensive food and drink programming. This year, the festival will raise the bar for fans by expanding its offerings in VIP and Platinum. An all new VIP lounge, sponsored by Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, will become an oasis within the festival featuring full bars and unique amenities. Fans can also expect newly enhanced viewing areas within VIP and Platinum, including a new double decker VIP experience overlooking the Bai Red Stage and the Green stage, and an expanded viewing deck within Platinum where food prepared by some of Boston's best chefs will be served throughout the entire day. Full details on the festival's food and drink components in GA, VIP and Platinum will be shared in the coming months.

2020 Boston Calling lineup:

Friday May 22

FOO FIGHTERS

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT

BRITTANY HOWARD

NONAME

THE STRUTS

SHARON VAN ETTEN

PUP

ANDREW W.K.

IANN DIOR

THE DISTRICTS

BRUTUS

PONY BRADSHAW

THE SHEILA DIVINE

DJs

Liz Ladoux

DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl

Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)

DJ Ryan Brown

Comedians

Alingon Mitra

Will Smalley

Sam Ike

Emily Ruskowski

Shawn Carter

Drew Dunn

Katie Que

Saturday May 23

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

RUN THE JEWELS

BANKS

KOFFEE

PINK SWEAT$

DAVE

ORVILLE PECK

RJD2

JAY SOM

GIRL IN RED

PHONY PPL

DREAMERS

CAMP BLOOD

DJs

DJ Frank White

BREK.ONE

DJ J-Wall

DJ Guru Sanaal

Comedians

Orlando Baxter

Andrew Mayer

Al Park

Katlin McFee

Peter Martin

J Smitty

Sunday May 24

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

THE 1975

LIAM GALLAGHER

ANGELS & AIRWAVES

LP

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

DINOSAUR JR.

PVRIS

BEABADOOBEE

JACK HARLOW

MEW

DJO

CLIFF NOTEZ

DJs

DJ 7L

DJ RM

ReaL P

DJ Slick Vick

Comedians

Lamont Price

Hanna Evensen

Sean Sullivan

Jason Cordova

Will Noonan

Tooky Kavanagh