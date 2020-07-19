Race Car Previously Owned By EDDIE VAN HALEN To Be Auctioned

A race car previously owned by Eddie Van Halen is being auctioned.

Gotta Have Rock And Roll, the East Coast auction house dedicated to connecting serious collectors with rock memorabilia, will the start the bidding the VAN HALEN guitarist's 2000 550 Ferrari custom six-speed at $125,000, opening on July 22 at 9:00 a.m.

Eddie reportedly bought the black Ferrari 550 brand new in 2000 and kept it until at least 2009.

The car, which is said to be in "excellent working condition" at only 28,000 miles, is expected to bring between $150,000 and $200,000. It comes with a Gotta Have Rock And Roll certificate of authenticity.

According to Gotta Have Rock And Roll, the car was sold to a close friend of Eddie's, who is the current owner.

There have been a lot of rumors regarding the VAN HALEN guitarist's supposedly worsening health, with TMZ reporting last fall that Van Halen has been traveling between the U.S. and Germany for cancer treatment going on several years now.

This past October, Eddie stopped by a McLaren dealership in Beverly Hills and mingled with the sales team, taking pictures and even giving one fan a kiss. A few days later, he was photographed at a spinal neurosurgeon's office in Beverly Hills.

A rep for Van Halen had no comment on TMZ's initial report when reached by Fox News.

Early last year, rumors were rampant that the classic-era lineup of VAN HALEN would reunite for the first time since 1984. It's unclear why the tour didn't happen, though there has been online chatter that a health setback involving Eddie Van Halen might have been responsible.

Last November, TMZ reported that Eddie spent several days in a hospital due to complications from his cancer treatment. Sources close to the legendary guitarist told the site he was admitted to the hospital with intestinal issues and abdominal pain, both the result of a bad reaction to the drugs Eddie was reportedly taking to battle throat cancer.