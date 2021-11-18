QUIET RIOT's Longtime Bassist CHUCK WRIGHT Releases Video For His Cover Of BJÖRK's 'Army Of Me'

Chuck Wright, longtime bassist for multi-platinum rockers QUIET RIOT, has released the first single from his upcoming solo album, "Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky". A hard-rocking, intense interpretation of Björk's 1995 hit "Army Of Me", it is accompanied by a video that represents Wright's exploration into disorder and parallels with the recent chaotic state of world affairs. The visuals include a 3D animation of an "army" of Ruth Bader Ginsburgs, the late Supreme Court Justice, feminist icon, and steadfast advocate for women's rights and gender equality.

"I chose to recognize the late Justice Ginsburg in this video as she was such a formidable presence on and off the bench," Wright says. "She challenged the status quo knocking down legal obstacles to women's equality and inspired an army of believers."

"Army Of Me" features several of Wright's musical peers, including the late Pat Torpey (MR. BIG) on drums, guitarist Lanny Cordola (HOUSE OF LORDS) and keyboardist Seven Martin (Jonathan Davis) along with songstress Whitney Tai, the recent "Best Vocalist" winner at the Intercontinental Music Awards.

Wright, who has also worked alongside such rock music luminaries as Alice Cooper, Greg Allman, Ted Nugent, and various members of GUNS N' ROSES and KISS, to name a few, will release "Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky", in 2022 via Cleopatra Records. The LP will feature over 30 guest performers, including members of MR. BIG, SKID ROW, TESLA, DREAM THEATER, GREAT WHITE, ASIA, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, acclaimed solo artists Allen Hinds, Toshi Yanagi, and many others.

Wright is finally stepping out on his own with a wide range of genres, from jazz fusion, prog, funk to in-your-face hard rock, which was in itself one of the things that led him to want to forge his own way and create this unique collection of songs within his "Sheltering Sky" project.

Wright has been a part of QUIET RIOT, on and off, since 1982, having initially been involved in the "Metal Health" recordings (he played bass on the tracks "Metal Health" and "Don't Wanna Let You Go").

Wright appears on nine QUIET RIOT albums. He was a contributing songwriter on 1986's "QRIII" and was featured in the band's video for "The Wild And The Young", among others. Wright has also been involved with over 100 recording projects throughout his stellar career.

In May 2020, Wright released his first-ever solo music video, for a song called "The Weight Of Silence".

Photo credit: Mari Kawaguchi

