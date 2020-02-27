QUIET RIOT's FRANKIE BANALI Urges Action For Early Cancer Detection

February 27, 2020 0 Comments

QUIET RIOT's FRANKIE BANALI Urges Action For Early Cancer Detection

Prior to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund's 10th Memorial Awards Gala, which took place at The Avalon in Hollywood, California on February 20, QUIET RIOT drummer Frankie Banali spoke to "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" about his ongoing cancer battle. He said (see video below): "I was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer that had metastasized to the liver. And there is no Stage V. And the original prognosis [last April] is that I would have died middle to the end of October. And 10 months later, here I am. So I think it's very important for people to be proactive with their health."

He continued: "There is no test for pancreatic cancer. I did physicals for 30 years straight, and they never found it. And they found it when it was too late to really do much about it. So I continue to fight. But it's really important for people to be proactive and ask their doctors, if there's pancreatic cancer in their family history, to get a scan. That's the only way you'll find out — to get a scan. And that will reveal the truth. The blood test is not gonna do it. There is no test. So it's very important.

"If Ronnie's [James Dio] cancer had been discovered sooner, maybe he would have been here doing pictures today for a different event. God bless him."

Banali was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after going to the emergency room for shortness of breath, leg pain and loss of energy. A scan of his lungs caught an image of his liver, which is where the first spots were seen. Then came the discovery of a tumor on his pancreas. He has been in treatment since last spring and is now completing his twelfth round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controlling the cancer.

Ronnie's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio started the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund after Ronnie's death as a privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education.

The Dio Cancer Fund has raised in excess of $2.5 million to date through its various annual events and direct support from the vast community of Dio fans worldwide. It is their mission to help eradicate this disease through education and via Wendy's mantra: early detection saves lives.

Ronnie James Dio lost his life to stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, in May 2010. The disease often does not cause symptoms until its later stages. Usually, by the time stomach cancer is diagnosed, the prognosis is poor.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).