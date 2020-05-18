QUIET RIOT's FRANKIE BANALI Unveils 'Spirits I-VIII' Art Collection

QUIET RIOT drummer Frankie Banali has collaborated with the visual art team SceneFour on a new art collection. Crafted over the last six months, "Spirits I-VII" showcases a unique visual side to the artistic legacy of Banali. Working with Sumi inks and Washi paper, Banali has focused an extraordinary amount of time crafting an unprecedented abstract approach that fuses the influences of traditional minimalism, abstract expressionism and Japanese brush stroke techniques into his own signature style.

For more information, visit FrankieBanaliArt.com.

Back in 2015, Banali released his debut art collection crafted from the new medium of "rhythm-on-canvas," "Cum On See The Noize: The Electric Art Of Frankie Banali".

SceneFour is the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH), Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

Banali has been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer for the past year. He has been in treatment since last spring and recently completed his 19th round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controlling the cancer.

Banali went public with his diagnosis last October, writing in a social media post that the cancer treatment had forced him to miss several live shows with the band. He was replaced at those gigs by either Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE) or Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), depending on each musician's availability.

QUIET RIOT's shows last year with Kelly and Dupke marked the first time ever that the band performed without any of the members from its classic lineup: Banali, singer Kevin DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo and bassist Rudy Sarzo.

Banali played his first show with QUIET RIOT since he announced his cancer diagnosis in October at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The drummer resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member DuBrow.

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys" was released in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

