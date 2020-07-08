QUIET RIOT's FRANKIE BANALI Unveils 'Seven Strokes 'Til Midnight' Artwork

QUIET RIOT's Frankie Banali has unveiled a new piece of artwork today, "Seven Strokes 'Til Midnight".

Banali's unique abstract style is powerfully showcased in this brand new work. A sophisticated fusion of Japanese folk art influence and Abstract Expressionism, "Seven Strokes 'Til Midnight" is grounded in Banali's love of minimalism and is a glorious visual statement from the artist to collectors worldwide.

He says: "I titled it 'Seven Strokes 'Til Midnight' since I used seven strokes total."

Two months ago, Banali collaborated with the visual art team SceneFour on a new art collection. Crafted over the last six months, "Spirits I-VII" showcases a unique visual side to the artistic legacy of Banali. Working with Sumi inks and Washi paper, Banali has focused an extraordinary amount of time crafting an unprecedented abstract approach that fuses the influences of traditional minimalism, Abstract Expressionism and Japanese brush stroke techniques into his own signature style.

Back in 2015, Banali released his debut art collection crafted from the new medium of "rhythm-on-canvas," "Cum On See The Noize: The Electric Art Of Frankie Banali".

SceneFour is the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH), Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

Banali has been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer for the past 15 months. He has been in treatment since the spring of 2019 and recently completed his 21st round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controlling the cancer.

Banali went public with his diagnosis last October, writing in a social media post that the cancer treatment had forced him to miss several live shows with the band.

Banali played his first show with QUIET RIOT since he announced his cancer diagnosis in October at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The drummer resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member DuBrow.

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys" was released in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

