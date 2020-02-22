QUIET RIOT's FRANKIE BANALI Undergoing Another Round Of Chemotherapy For Pancreatic Cancer

QUIET RIOT drummer Frankie Banali checked in at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, California on Friday (February 21) to undergo his twelfth round of chemotherapy.

Banali posted a photo of him in his hospital bed and included the following message: "AND SO BEGINS CHEMO #12.... PEDAL TO THE CANCER METAL #fuckcancer! WISHING EVERYONE A WONDERFUL WEEKEND!"

Banali was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in April 2019 after going to the emergency room for shortness of breath, leg pain and loss of energy. A scan of his lungs caught an image of his liver, which is where the first spots were seen. Then came the discovery of a tumor on his pancreas.

After diagnosis, Banali's wife, Regina, reached out to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's Patient Central for information about the disease and treatment options.

She learned about the Know Your Tumor precision medicine service PanCAN offers and was impressed with the comprehensive report the couple received after Banali's tumor was molecularly profiled.

"My wife has been an incredible support to me," Banali said. "She manages my treatment appointments, clinic visits… she's my biggest advocate. Plus, she made me aware of PanCAN and they've [PanCAN] become a huge resource for us."

He has been in treatment since the spring and is now completing his twelfth round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controling the cancer.

"Chemo is no joke," Banali told PanCAN staff during a recent surprise visit to the national headquarters. "Everything you've heard about it is true."

This past October, Banali revealed in a social media post that he had been battling the disease for six months, forcing him to miss several live shows with the band. He was replaced at those gigs by either Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE) or Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), depending on each musician's availability.

QUIET RIOT's shows last year with Kelly and Dupke marked the first time ever that the band performed without any of the members from its classic lineup: Banali, singer Kevin DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo and bassist Rudy Sarzo.

Banali played his first show with QUIET RIOT since he announced his cancer diagnosis on October 26 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The drummer resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member DuBrow.

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys" was released in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

