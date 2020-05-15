QUIET RIOT's FRANKIE BANALI Says Chemotherapy Has 'Taken' His Hair But He Remains 'As Positive As Ever'

QUIET RIOT drummer Frankie Banali, who has been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer for the past year, has thanked everybody who has contributed to the GoFundMe campaign to help with his medical expenses.

Earlier tonight, Banali shared a new photo of him via social media and included the following message: "Thank each & everyone of you who have contributed to my health GoFundMe. Know that you are helping in me being able to continue my myriad of cancer treatments and prolonging my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

"To update everyone... as you can see, the chemo therapy has taken my hair and so many other things so many take for granted.

"In the past six weeks I've spent three of those weeks in the hospital one week each time. The first due to a blood infection requiring a 6 hour blood transfusion. The second was due to a blockage of my gall bladder caused by the tumor in my liver. The third was due to a blockage of my stomach caused by the tumor in my pancreas. I had to have a tube inserted down my nose and throat into my stomach to drain fluid due to the blockage. I've had several medical procedures while hospitalized. I'm on a low fat liquid only diet which means that I have daily IV's for nutritional supplement along with IV's to bolster my immune system.

"There's more but these are the highlights...

"Chemo #20 is scheduled for Tuesday. Through it all I'm still working on my art and still beating the drums like they owe me money! I'm as positive as ever and each one of you are a part of why I continue to fight the good fight!"

You can still contribute to Frankie's GoFundMe campaign at this location.

Banali was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in April 2019 after going to the emergency room for shortness of breath, leg pain and loss of energy. A scan of his lungs caught an image of his liver, which is where the first spots were seen. Then came the discovery of a tumor on his pancreas.

He has been in treatment since last spring and recently completed his 19th round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controlling the cancer.

Banali went public with his diagnosis last October, writing in a social media post that the cancer treatment had forced him to miss several live shows with the band. He was replaced at those gigs by either Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE) or Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), depending on each musician's availability.

QUIET RIOT's shows last year with Kelly and Dupke marked the first time ever that the band performed without any of the members from its classic lineup: Banali, singer Kevin DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo and bassist Rudy Sarzo.

Banali played his first show with QUIET RIOT since he announced his cancer diagnosis in October at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The drummer resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member DuBrow.

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys" was released in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

