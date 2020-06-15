QUIET RIOT's FRANKIE BANALI On His Cancer Battle: 'The Support' From Fans 'Has Been Amazing'

June 15, 2020

QUIET RIOT drummer Frankie Banali, who has been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer for the past 14 months, offered an update on his health during a recent interview with Rock Titan. Asked how he is doing at the moment, Frankie said (see video below): "I'm doing good, all things considered. I continue to do my chemotherapy treatments and a lot of daily I.V. treatments to support my immune system. I've been fighting this fight since April of 2019 and I continue to move forward as best as I can."

Banali also once again thanked everybody who has contributed to the GoFundMe campaign to help with his medical expenses.

"The support has been amazing," he said. "The comments, all of which I've read, have been amazing. QUIET RIOT has brought many great things into my life, and this is just another example of how grateful I am to everybody for supporting me in my particular cause."

Banali was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer after going to the emergency room for shortness of breath, leg pain and loss of energy. A scan of his lungs caught an image of his liver, which is where the first spots were seen. Then came the discovery of a tumor on his pancreas.

He has been in treatment since last spring and recently started his 21st round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controlling the cancer.

Banali went public with his diagnosis last October, writing in a social media post that the cancer treatment had forced him to miss several live shows with the band. He was replaced at those gigs by either Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE) or Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), depending on each musician's availability.

QUIET RIOT's shows last year with Kelly and Dupke marked the first time ever that the band performed without any of the members from its classic lineup: Banali, singer Kevin DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo and bassist Rudy Sarzo.

Banali played his first show with QUIET RIOT since he announced his cancer diagnosis in October at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The drummer resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member DuBrow.

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys" was released in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

