QUIET RIOT's CHUCK WRIGHT Releases First-Ever Solo Music Video, 'The Weight Of Silence'

QUIET RIOT bassist Chuck Wright has released his first-ever solo music video, for a song called "The Weight Of Silence".

In a statement accompanying the track's YouTube release, Wright wrote about its inspiration: "Mid March 2020: As we descended into the depths of this isolation, while watching the spectacle that is New York City becoming a ghost town, twelve million lights dimmed in Las Vegas, a now deserted Sunset Strip, I decided to pick up my acoustic guitar (something I haven't done in ions) to just create music from what I had been feeling about this crisis thrust into our lives. I have had no agenda, just drawing from this feeling. I then edited together some footage of me playing the various instruments merged with an apocalyptic vision of cityscapes, as streets lie silent, the unsetting beauty of this lockdown, which often feels like pure science fiction.

"Special thanks to Mari Kawaguchi for encouraging me to get back to playing guitar and writing music again."

Composer: Chuck Wright

Recorded by: Chuck Wright

All instruments by: Chuck Wright

Music publisher: Black Lotus Music B.M.I.

Performance filmed by: Mari Kawaguchi

Edited by: Chuck Wright

Drone and street footage: Courtesy Of Videvo.net

Wright has been a part of QUIET RIOT, on and off, since 1982, having initially been involved in the "Metal Health" recordings (he played bass on the tracks "Metal Health" and "Don't Wanna Let You Go").

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys", came out in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

