QUIET RIOT's CHUCK WRIGHT On RUDY SARZO's Return: 'I've Supported' The Band 'For 40 Years And Will Continue To Do So'

QUIET RIOT bassist Chuck Wright has made his first public comments since the announcement that the band's former bassist, Rudy Sarzo, will be returning to the group after an 18-year absence.

Rudy was one of the original founding members of the legendary "Metal Health" lineup. He played bass on the "Metal Health" album, which sold over ten million copies and spawned the hits "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Metal Health" and on the follow-up record "Condition Critical". Wright has been a part of QUIET RIOT, on and off, since 1982, having initially been involved in the "Metal Health" recordings (he played bass on the tracks "Metal Health" and "Don't Wanna Let You Go").

Two days after it was announced that Rudy will rejoin QUIET RIOT to record and tour with the band beginning in 2022, Wright released the following statement to Metal Sludge: "I've supported QUIET RIOT for 40 years and will continue to do so. I'll be finishing out 2021 with them and will bring 110% as I always do.

"Over the past 18 months, I've just been concentrating on composing and recording. I plan to release a very diverse solo album featuring over 20 guest performers from bands including MR. BIG, SKID ROW, TESLA, DREAM THEATER, ASIA, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, and others. I'll also be continuing to keep rock and roll alive in Hollywood with 'Ultimate Jam Night', my longtime residency event at the legendary Whisky A Go Go."

Sarzo appeared in the most notable music videos in the MTV age and toured with the band until 1985 and again from 1997 to 2003. During his years out of the band, Sarzo was a member of OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, Geoff Tate's QUEENSRŸCHE and THE GUESS WHO.

Wright appears on nine QUIET RIOT albums. He was a contributing songwriter on 1986's "QRIII" and was featured in the band's video for "The Wild And The Young", among others. Wright has also been involved with over 100 recording projects throughout his stellar career.

In May 2020, Wright released his first-ever solo music video, for a song called "The Weight Of Silence".