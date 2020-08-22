QUIET RIOT's CHUCK WRIGHT On FRANKIE BANALI: 'I'm Completely Devastated By The Loss Of My Lifelong Friend And Musical Comrade'

QUIET RIOT bassist Chuck Wright says that he is "completely devastated" by the death of his bandmate Frankie Banali.
Frankie was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer on April 17, 2019 and given six months to live. He put up an inspiringly brave and courageous 16-month battle to the end and continued playing live as long as he could. Standard chemotherapy stopped working and a series of strokes made the continuation on a clinical trial impossible. He ultimately lost the fight at 7:18 p.m. on August 20 in Los Angeles surrounded by his wife and daughter.
Late Friday night (August 21), Chuck tweeted: "I'm completely devastated by the loss of my lifelong friend and musical comrade, Frankie Banali. I first played with Frankie in 1981. It's hard to fathom that this mighty force as a drummer, fierce leader and our brightest beacon has been dimmed forever. Rest In Peace"
Wright has been a part of QUIET RIOT, on and off, since 1982, having initially been involved in the "Metal Health" recordings (he played bass on the tracks "Metal Health" and "Don't Wanna Let You Go").
QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys", came out in November via Frontiers Music Srl.
