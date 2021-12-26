QUIET RIOT Will Release New Music In Early 2022, Says RUDY SARZO: It's 'Already Recorded'

QUIET RIOT bassist Rudy Sarzo says that the band is planning to release new music in the coming weeks.

The 71-year-old musician, who recently rejoined QUIET RIOT after an 18-year absence, spoke about the possibility of fresh material from the group during an interview with the "Diary Of The Madmen - The Ultimate Ozzy Podcast". He said: "We have a couple of surprises coming up that are already recorded. So they're just waiting to be released. We're gonna release 'em in conjunction when we start touring in February [of 2022]."

The veteran rock group's last collection of fresh material was 2019's "Hollywood Cowboys", which marked drummer Frankie Banali's final QUIET RIOT studio album before his untimely death.

Banali, who joined QUIET RIOT in 1982 and played on its breakthrough album, 1983's "Metal Health", died in August 2020 after a 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

The surviving members of QUIET RIOT later said it was "Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive."

Earlier this year, QUIET RIOT guitarist Alex Grossi touched upon the possibility of the band making new music in an interview with "Rock Chat With Trace". He said: "There's been talk of doing a lot of new things… There could be a new album. There's definitely a lot of tracks that Frankie left behind that could be utilized for that, which is nice — that were works in progress before he got sick. All I'm gonna say is stay tuned, but there definitely will be new music from QUIET RIOT."

Rudy was one of the members of QUIET RIOT's "Metal Health" lineup. He played bass on the classic LP, which sold over ten million copies and spawned the hits "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Metal Health" and on the follow-up record "Condition Critical".

Sarzo appeared in the most notable music videos in the MTV age and toured with the band until 1985 and again from 1997 to 2003. During his years out of the band, Sarzo was a member of OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, QUEENSRŸCHE and THE GUESS WHO.

Joining Sarzo in QUIET RIOT's current lineup are Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and drummer Johnny Kelly.

Grossi was in the last version of the band, from 2004 through 2007, before founding singer Kevin DuBrow passed away, and was asked by Banali to return in 2010.

QUIET RIOT went through two vocalists — Mark Huff and Scott Vokoun — before settling on Pearl in 2013. Pearl announced his exit from QUIET RIOT in October 2016 and was briefly replaced by Seann Nichols, who played only five shows with the group before the March 2017 arrival of "American Idol" finalist James Durbin. Pearl returned to QUIET RIOT in September 2019.

Photo credit: Ron Lyon Photo

