QUIET RIOT To Continue Without FRANKIE BANALI

QUIET RIOT has announced plans to continue, less than a month after the death of the band's drummer Frankie Banali.

The veteran rockers revealed their plans to carry on in a social media post on Wednesday. They wrote: "QUIET RIOT - 2020/2021 Because life goes on!

"It was Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive.

"[Bassist] Chuck Wright has been in the band off and on since 1981 and played not only on the song 'Metal Health' but many other QUIET RIOT Albums. [Guitarist] Alex Grossi has been in the band since 2004 touring and recording. [Singer] Jizzy Pearl has been a member of the QUIET RIOT family since 2013 and [drummer] Johnny Kelly [DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE] has been doing a great job filling in on drums this past year with Frankie's blessing.

"We are happy to have shows on the calendar with many more TBA and very much look forward to celebrating the history and legacy of QUIET RIOT with all of you in 2021 and Beyond...!!"

2020 tour dates:

Oct. 09 - Urich, MO - Grand Stage Amphitheater

Oct. 23 - Reading, PA - The Reverb

2021 tour dates:

Mar. 20 - The Dalles, OR - Granada Theater

Apr. 17 - Woodford, VA - The Groove Music Hall

Apr. 24 - Arnold's Park, IA - The Roof Garden

Jul. 02 - Menahga, MN - Mid Summer Music Festival

Jul. 25 - Pownal, VT - Green Mountain Race Track

Jul. 28 - Redmond, OR - Des Shuttes City Fair

Jul. 31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block

Aug. 07 - McMinville, OR - Yamhill County Fair

Oct. 30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Resort Casino

Date To Be Announced - Des Plaines Theater - Des Plaines, IL

Date To Be Announced - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzel Motor Rally

Frankie was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer on April 17, 2019 and given six months to live. He put up an inspiringly brave and courageous 16-month battle to the end and continued playing live as long as he could. Standard chemotherapy stopped working and a series of strokes made the continuation on a clinical trial impossible. He ultimately lost the fight at 7:18 p.m. on August 20 in Los Angeles surrounded by his wife and daughter.

Banali was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after going to the emergency room for shortness of breath, leg pain and loss of energy. A scan of his lungs caught an image of his liver, which is where the first spots were seen. Then came the discovery of a tumor on his pancreas.

He had been in treatment since the spring of last year and recently completed his 21st round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controlling the cancer.

Banali played his first show with QUIET RIOT since he announced his cancer diagnosis last October at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

At some of QUIET RIOT's 2019 and 2020 shows, Banali was replaced by Kelly or Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.), depending on each musician's availability.

QUIET RIOT's shows last year with Kelly and Dupke marked the first time ever that the band performed without any of the members from its classic lineup: Banali, singer Kevin DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo and bassist Rudy Sarzo.

Banali resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member DuBrow.

QUIET RIOT went through two vocalists — Mark Huff and Scott Vokoun — before settling on Pearl in 2013. Pearl announced his exit from QUIET RIOT in October 2016 and was briefly replaced by Seann Nichols, who played only five shows with the group before the March 2017 arrival of "American Idol" finalist James Durbin. Pearl returned to QUIET RIOT in September 2019.

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys" — featuring Durbin on vocals — was released last November via Frontiers Music Srl.

