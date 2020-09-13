QUIET RIOT Bassist CHUCK WRIGHT Taps TESLA, Ex-DREAM THEATER Members For Reimagined Version Of 'The Weight Of Silence'

September 13, 2020 0 Comments

Chuck Wright, longtime member and bassist for QUIET RIOT, as well as MONTROSE, ALICE COOPER, HOUSE OF LORDS, and founder of the award-winning "Ultimate Jam Night", has announced the addition of renowned musicians to his solo single "The Weight Of Silence".

First released in May of 2020, "The Weight Of Silence" quickly gathered praise from listeners and the music community. Among those reaching out to Wright to perform on the song were TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta and distinguished jazz fusion guitarist Alan Hinds. Hinds is best known for his work with Natalie Cole and James Ingram, among others. After hearing of compliments from keyboardist Derek Sherinian (SONS OF APOLLO, DREAM THEATER) through a contact, Wright asked Sherinian if he'd be interested in helping add tracks to a newly reimagined version of the song.

"I was humbled by the response of the general public and my fellow musicians," said Wright. "Once Troy, Alan and Derek came on board for a re-recording, I reached out to Ben Woods, one of today's most acclaimed flamenco guitarists. Ben brings a tremendous pedigree and has done unique rock interpretations with his group HEAVY MELLOW. I thought he'd add a wonderful dynamic alongside these other great talents."

The re-recorded solo effort with Luccketta, Hinds, Sherinian and Woods alongside Wright is again being released via a video depicting the feeling of isolation in an apocalyptic world. Stark images of an empty train journeying to empty cities creates a storyline.

Best known for his work with major touring acts, Wright has also been involved with over 100 recording projects throughout his stellar career. The single highlights his musical versatility, producing talent, and video editing capability.

Originally released on YouTube, "The Weight Of Silence" is now available via multiple streaming services.

Wright has been a part of QUIET RIOT, on and off, since 1982, having initially been involved in the "Metal Health" recordings (he played bass on the tracks "Metal Health" and "Don't Wanna Let You Go").

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys", came out in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

COMMENTS

