QUIET RIOT Bassist CHUCK WRIGHT Pays Tribute To Liberal Icon RUTH BADER GINSBURG With 'Army Of Me' Video

Longtime QUIET RIOT bassist Chuck Wright will release his debut solo album, "Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky", in early 2022. A video trailer for the LP's first single, a hard-rocking, intense interpretation of Björk's 1995 hit "Army Of Me", is available below.

The song and the accompanying clip represent Wright's exploration of disorder and parallels with the chaotic current state of world affairs. The visuals include a 3D animation of an "army" of Ruth Bader Ginsburgs, the late Supreme Court Justice, feminist icon and steadfast advocate for women's rights and gender equality.

Says Wright: "I chose to release the trailer today, September 18, to recognize the late Justice Ginsburg on the one-year anniversary of her passing. RBG was a formidable presence on and off the bench; she challenged the status quo and knocked down legal obstacles to women's equality. She cared deeply for minority groups, immigrants and others and inspired an army of believers. I admired her greatly."

The track "Army Of Me" features several of Wright's musical peers, including the late Pat Torpey (MR. BIG) on drums, guitarist Lanny Cordola (HOUSE OF LORDS) and Seven Martin (Jonathan Davis band) on keyboards along with songstress Whitney Tai, recent "Best Vocalist" winner at the Intercontinental Music Awards.

"Army Of Me" and the accompanying music video are scheduled for release this fall.

Last month, it was announced that QUIET RIOT's former bassist, Rudy Sarzo, will be returning to the group after an 18-year absence.

Rudy was one of the original founding members of the legendary "Metal Health" lineup. He played bass on the "Metal Health" album, which sold over ten million copies and spawned the hits "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Metal Health" and on the follow-up record "Condition Critical". Wright has been a part of QUIET RIOT, on and off, since 1982, having initially been involved in the "Metal Health" recordings (he played bass on the tracks "Metal Health" and "Don't Wanna Let You Go").

Wright appears on nine QUIET RIOT albums. He was a contributing songwriter on 1986's "QRIII" and was featured in the band's video for "The Wild And The Young", among others. Wright has also been involved with over 100 recording projects throughout his stellar career.

In May 2020, Wright released his first-ever solo music video, for a song called "The Weight Of Silence".

Photo credit: Joe Schaeffer

