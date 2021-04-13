QUICKSAND Returns With New Single 'Inversion'

New York City post-hardcore band QUICKSAND has made its long-awaited return with the new single "Inversion". The track follows the band's successful album from 2017, "Interiors". Thoughtful, driving, and powerful, like the long-lived band itself, the song has an emotional resonance that is only amplified by the events of the past stressed-out, locked-down year.

"The music to 'Inversion' was very squatter punk at first," says frontman Walter Schreifels. "To get something going vocally, I started singing in an English Neil NAUSEA kind of vibe (NAUSEA are a peace/squatter punk band from the lower east side of Manhattan). The lyrics reflect the push and pull of being very connected through technology while at the same time being the most emotionally isolated group of humans to ever walk the planet and fun stuff like that."

Today, the band has launched a colorful video with artwork by Japanese artist Tetsunori Tawaraya animated by Los Angeles-based artist Rob Fidel. Check it out below.

Formed in 1990, QUICKSAND made its full-length debut with "Slip" — a 1993 release praised by The A.V. Club as "a nearly flawless record that combines the irony and heaviness of HELMET with FUGAZI's penchant to dismantle sound in the most energetic ways." Arriving in 1995, their sophomore album, "Manic Compression", appeared at No. 1 on the Top Five Best Post-Hardcore Records list from LA Weekly (which noted that "if there were any justice in the world, QUICKSAND would have been the biggest underground band of the '90s").

Throughout the early '90s, QUICKSAND toured with bands like HELMET, FUGAZI, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and ANTHRAX. After disbanding in late 1995, they reunited for a one-night performance in June 2012. They've since appeared at festivals like FYF Fest and Pukkelpop, and in 2013 embarked on their first North American tour in 15 years. In 2017, the band released their long-awaited third-studio album "Interiors", which saw Consequence Of Sound praise the band for their sound "that nobody else has been able to replicate in all the time they've been gone."

QUICKSAND is frontman/guitarist Walter Schreifels, bassist Sergio Vega and drummer Alan Cage.

