QUEENSRŸCHE's TODD LA TORRE Says 'F**k This Place' As Florida Breaks Record With 11,458 New COVID-19 Cases

QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre has expressed his frustration with his home state of Florida after The Florida Department of Health announced more than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, breaking the state's one-day record of 10,109, set just two days prior.

Earlier today, Todd tweeted: "More winning!!!! NEW: Florida sets state record in number of new coronavirus cases in a single day with 11,458. There have been 190,052 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,702 deaths in Florida since the outbreak began. #fuckthisplace"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has generally downplayed the significance of the spike in coronavirus cases in his state, drew criticism earlier in the week when he urged residents to go outside to enjoy Florida's hot and humid weather because the virus "does not like" the summer.

"By and large, the virus does not like sunshine, heat and humidity," the Donald Trump loyalist said. "I think every study has shown that. I think if you look at the contact tracing and try to identify outbreaks, very few outbreaks from something like a park or a beach.

"For the Fourth of July, I'm more concerned about people crowding into the A/C and having private parties and things like that," he added. "Virus likes that kind of environment better."

Florida Democrats have criticized DeSantis's dismissal of the spike in cases, saying that "his policies are simply not working, and he's recklessly reopening Florida despite the data screaming for caution."