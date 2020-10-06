QUEENSRŸCHE's TODD LA TORRE Is 'Beyond Disgusted' By TRUMP's 'Don't Be Afraid Of Covid' Tweet

QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre has responded to President Donald Trump's tweet to not "be afraid of Covid", calling the message "ignorant" and "reckless."

Trump, who returned to the White House Monday evening, despite still being infected with COVID-19, made his suggestion to the nation via a tweet announcing he would be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"Feeling really good!" the president, who received around-the-clock care at Walter Reed and therapies not widely available to most patients experiencing mild symptoms, wrote. "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

A short time later, La Torre took to his own Twitter account to write: "Trump tweeting 'do not be afraid of Covid' couldn't be more ignorant and reckless. Tell that to the family members of the 207 THOUSAND AMERICANS that have died from it. I'm beyond disgusted."

KISS frontman Paul Stanley apparently agreed with La Torre, tweeting: "NOBODY should forget that the president has received medical care that most never will and been given treatment including monoclonal antibodies that are unavailable to the general public. COVID KILLS. 209,000 are dead. Social distance and WEAR A MASK."

He added: "ALSO... NOBODY should kid themselves. The president INSISTED on leaving the hospital BUT he's NOT going home. He is going to the White House where he has a top medical team ON-SITE! YOU DON'T. He's on an IV and continues to get experimental drugs. Social distance. WEAR YOUR MASK."

After he was discharged Monday night, Trump posted a video on Twitter with a similar message about COVID-19: "One thing that's for certain: Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you're going to beat it."

More than 200,000 Americans have died from the virus, and experts have warned the U.S. death toll could almost double by year's end.

