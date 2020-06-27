QUEENSRŸCHE's TODD LA TORRE: 'If You Are Someone Not Wearing A Mask, You Are Part Of The Problem'

QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre says that it is the height of selfishness to not wear a mask.

La Torre made the comment as lawmakers push harder for their constituents to wear face masks to limit the spread of coronavirus. President Donald Trump has been loath to wear a mask, despite the advice of public health experts.

Earlier today, Todd took to his Twitter to share a picture of a surgical mask along with the following text: "A Mask Is Not A Political Statement. It's An I.Q. Test." He added in the tweet: "If you are someone not wearing a mask, you are part of the problem. 125k DEAD, 2.5 MILLION cases and rising. This selfishness couldn't be more evident. You want to get back to work? You want to go out and socialize someday? Put your fucking mask on!!!"

La Torre is a resident of Florida, which announced that the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 9,585 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 132,545.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Surgeon General urged people to wear face coverings, saying they will promote freedom during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we'll have MORE freedom to go out. Face coverings [leads to] less asymptomatic viral spread [leads to] more places open, and sooner!" Dr. Jerome Adams wrote on Twitter.

In a study published earlier in the month, researchers from Texas A&M University, the California Institute of Technology and the University of California San Diego, concluded "that wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission."

In early April, the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention issued new guidelines that Americans should wear face coverings in public.