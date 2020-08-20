QUEENSRŸCHE's MICHAEL WILTON Records Tracks For Licensing Purposes (Audio)

QUEENSRŸCHE guitarist Michael Wilton has recorded a number of tracks for A-List Music, the music production studio focused on exclusive licensing of original compositions for movie trailers and film marketing campaigns. All drums for the tracks were recorded at Jason Shavey's Synergy Productions by Chase A. Culp.

This past May, Wilton said that he was "hard at work" on material for QUEENSRŸCHE's next album. The disc will be the follow-up to last year's "The Verdict", which marked QUEENSRŸCHE's third full-length release with vocalist Todd La Torre, after the departure of original singer Geoff Tate in 2012.

Earlier in the year, Wilton confirmed to Greece's "TV War" that QUEENSRŸCHE had already begun thinking about its next LP. "Well, the seed has been sown," he said. "We all know about it.

"The last album [2015's 'Condition Hüman'], we toured four years on it," he continued. "And I'm getting older, so I'd like to get that time span a little closer. So we'd really like to be recording in the beginning of 2021. So, yeah, I'm pushing the guys: 'Let's go. Let's start getting your phones on record and get any kind of ideas going.' And we'll start building it.

"QUEENSRŸCHE is fortunate that we can still put out albums. We have a great record company that supports us. So, yes, we're gonna be busy guys."

"The Verdict" was released in March 2019 via Century Media Records. The disc was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, ICED EARTH, HATEBREED) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, Washington; Planet-Z in Wilbraham, Massachusetts; and Watershed Studio in Seattle, Washington.

The current QUEENSRŸCHE lineup features two original members, bassist Eddie Jackson and Wilton, along with La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren.