QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Will Use Coronavirus Downtime To Work On Solo Album

March 16, 2020 0 Comments

QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Will Use Coronavirus Downtime To Work On Solo Album

QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre says that he will use the coronavirus downtime to complete the songwriting process for his long-in-the-works solo album.

A number of artists have seen their concert dates drop off as they're either canceled or postponed in the wake of the global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On Sunday (March 15), La Torre took to his Facebook page to write: " No [QUEENSRŸCHE] shows happening right now as you all know. Therefore, I am home writing/cowriting a few more tunes and shaping up existing songs/demos for my solo record with my lifelong best friend Craig Blackwell. We are hoping to have a full record all written and ready to start recording in the next couple of months. All of us in QUEENSRŸCHE will also be taking advantage of this downtime to work on new ideas for the next record."

La Torre previously talked about his plans to release a solo LP in a 2017 interview with Canada's The Metal Voice. He stated about the direction of the material that will appear on the record: "Musically, it is probably, like, FIGHT meets PANTERA meets BLACK LABEL [SOCIETY]. It's definitely got that kind of southern… You know, PANTERA had that certain power groove — not full-fledged [speed], but has thrash elements. And then vocally, I'm singing probably a lot more chest voice, and then I've got some brutal gutteral vocals on it… That'll be a lot more brutal and more thrash, but the vocals are definitely more a power-metal, operatic kind of a thing — very aggressive…"

QUEENSRŸCHE has spent the past year touring in support of its "The Verdict" album, which was released in March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"The Verdict" marked QUEENSRŸCHE's third full-length release with La Torre, following the departure of original singer Geoff Tate in 2012.

The current QUEENSRŸCHE lineup features two original members, bassist Eddie Jackson and guitarist Michael Wilton, along with La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren.

QUEENSRŸCHE will support the SCORPIONS on the German hard rock legends' Las Vegas residency in July.

No shows happening right now as you all know.

Therefore, I am home writing/cowriting a few more tunes and shaping up...

Posted by Todd La Torre on Sunday, March 15, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).