QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Is 'Super Excited' To Release His Debut Solo Album

The long-in-the-works solo album from QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre has been mastered for a late 2020 release via Rat Pak Records. The disc was mixed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who has previously worked with ROB ZOMBIE, ICED EARTH and HATEBREED, among others.

On Monday (August 31), La Torre tweeted: "Listening the final mastered version of my new solo album. Super excited to unveil this in the near future! Stay tuned here, my fb, and make sure to follow @ratpakrecords as well for news and info coming soon."

This past March, Todd said he would use the coronavirus downtime to write or co-write a few more tunes and "shape up existing songs/demos" for his solo album with his lifelong best friend Craig Blackwell. He also said that he and his QUEENSRŸCHE bandmates would take advantage of the time away from the road "to work on new ideas" for the follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict".

La Torre previously talked about his plans to release a solo LP in a 2017 interview with Canada's The Metal Voice. He stated about the direction of the material that will appear on the record: "Musically, it is probably, like, FIGHT meets PANTERA meets BLACK LABEL [SOCIETY]. It's definitely got that kind of southern… You know, PANTERA had that certain power groove — not full-fledged [speed], but has thrash elements. And then vocally, I'm singing probably a lot more chest voice, and then I've got some brutal gutteral vocals on it… That'll be a lot more brutal and more thrash, but the vocals are definitely more a power-metal, operatic kind of a thing — very aggressive…"

QUEENSRŸCHE spent a year touring in support of "The Verdict", which was released in March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"The Verdict" marked QUEENSRŸCHE's third full-length release with La Torre, following the departure of original singer Geoff Tate in 2012.

The current QUEENSRŸCHE lineup features two original members, bassist Eddie Jackson and guitarist Michael Wilton, along with La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren.