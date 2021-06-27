QUEENSRŸCHE Resumes Writing Material For Next Studio Album

QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre and guitarist Michael Wilton have regrouped with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris in La Torre's home state of Florida to resume work on demos for the band's upcoming follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict" album. A couple of photos from the latest sessions, which were posted on Todd's Twitter, can be seen below.
Two months ago, Wilton, La Torre and QUEENSRŸCHE bassist Eddie Jackson engaged in another writing session with Zeuss at wrestling icon Hulk Hogan's former estate in Belleair, Florida.
Wilton told Canada's The Metal Voice about the musical direction of the new QUEENSRŸCHE material: "It is what it is. I can't describe it. I have a hard time telling people what my guitar style is. I have no idea what I do technically or whatever. This is — I think it's just organically happening. We've got a lot of ideas. So now we're just building it. And that's kind of the joy of doing this as a band, is we get to see it happen in real time and see the songs build from the riff to the finished song. And we're in that process right now. So it's kind of hard to say where we're going or what we're doing. Our producer, Zeuss, if this is any indication, he says it sounds like QUEENSRŸCHE … I think we're just going with our gut right now. You don't wanna take too many drastic chances in this day and age. So I think it's more of a continuation of 'The Verdict', maybe, in some sense. We're riding that wave. It's been good to us. [Laughs]"
QUEENSRŸCHE's next disc will apparently mark the recording debut with the band of Casey Grillo, who replaced original drummer Scott Rockenfield in 2017.
This past January, Rockenfield shot down suggestions that he quit QUEENSRŸCHE or retired from playing music. The drummer, who hasn't performed with QUEENSRŸCHE in more than four years, took to his Facebook page to say that fans "have not been given the facts by any means" and implied that he would offer more details at a later date.
Scott's comments marked the first time he had publicly addressed his status with QUEENSRŸCHE.
The drum tracks on "The Verdict", were laid down by QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre.
New sessions in progress.
