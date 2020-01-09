QUEENSRŸCHE Releases Lyric Video For 'Inner Unrest'

QUEENSRŸCHE has released the official lyric video for the song "Inner Unrest". The track is taken from the band's latest full-length album, "The Verdict", which came out in March 2019 via Century Media Records.
"'Inner Unrest' is an abstract characterization loosely based on the struggles dealing with PTSD," states QUEENSRŸCHE frontman Todd La Torre. "The internal and external battles one must fight daily."
"The Verdict" was produced, mixed, and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, ICED EARTH, HATEBREED) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, Washington; Planet-Z in Wilbraham, Massachusetts; and Watershed Studio in Seattle, Washington.
The current QUEENSRŸCHE lineup features two original members, bassist Eddie Jackson and guitarist Michael Wilton, along with La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren.
"The Verdict" marks QUEENSRŸCHE's third full-length release with La Torre, following the departure of Tate in 2012.
For the past three years, drummer Scott Rockenfield has been taking time off from QUEENSRŸCHE's touring activities to spend time with his young son, who was born in early 2017. Filling in for him is former KAMELOT drummer Casey Grillo.
La Torre, who has played drums since the age of 13, laid down the drum tracks on "The Verdict".
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).