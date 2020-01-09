QUEENSRŸCHE Releases Lyric Video For 'Inner Unrest'

QUEENSRŸCHE has released the official lyric video for the song "Inner Unrest". The track is taken from the band's latest full-length album, "The Verdict", which came out in March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"'Inner Unrest' is an abstract characterization loosely based on the struggles dealing with PTSD," states QUEENSRŸCHE frontman Todd La Torre. "The internal and external battles one must fight daily."

"The Verdict" was produced, mixed, and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, ICED EARTH, HATEBREED) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, Washington; Planet-Z in Wilbraham, Massachusetts; and Watershed Studio in Seattle, Washington.

The current QUEENSRŸCHE lineup features two original members, bassist Eddie Jackson and guitarist Michael Wilton, along with La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren.

"The Verdict" marks QUEENSRŸCHE's third full-length release with La Torre, following the departure of Tate in 2012.

For the past three years, drummer Scott Rockenfield has been taking time off from QUEENSRŸCHE's touring activities to spend time with his young son, who was born in early 2017. Filling in for him is former KAMELOT drummer Casey Grillo.

La Torre, who has played drums since the age of 13, laid down the drum tracks on "The Verdict".

