QUEENSRŸCHE Albums 'Operation: Mindcrime' And 'Empire' Due Next Week As Definitive Box Set Collections

On June 25, Capitol/UMe celebrates two landmark progressive metal albums by QUEENSRŸCHE. The breakthrough collection "Operation: Mindcrime" and its successful follow-up, "Empire", will be released in multiple formats. In addition to the original versions remastered for CD and 180-gram vinyl 2LP, both titles will be available in expanded 2CD editions and in multi-disc CD+DVD box sets that stand as the final word on these albums, which carried the ambitious conceptual approach of such artists as THE WHO and PINK FLOYD to a new decade and to a new hard rock audience.

Newly mastered at Abbey Road Studios, the deluxe versions of these remarkable albums bring together all the available recordings in 10" x 10" boxes that also contain DVDs of accompanying promotional videos and live performances of the albums. The live audio material revisits QUEENSRŸCHE's worldwide headlining status during the "Building Empires" tour, an 18-month trek that saw the band headline arenas after previous high-profile supporting slots on the DEF LEPPARD "Hysteria" and METALLICA "…And Justice For All" tours. The "Operation: Mindcrime" deluxe features live audio concerts from London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1990 and Wisconsin's Target Center in 1991, plus a DVD that also includes the bonus track "The Making of Operation: Mindcrime" and an "Operation: Mindcrime" TV spot. The "Empire" deluxe version completes the Hammersmith Odeon 1990 concert with the live audio from the non-"Mindcrime" setlist. Geoff Tate, inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame, sheds new light on "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Empire" in extended interviews with noted journalist Alex Milas for the liner notes.

The deluxe versions of "Operation: Mindcrime" (originally released May 1988) and "Empire" (originally released August 1990) are available for preorder now. Ahead of — and leading up to — the releases, the celebration of these comprehensive box sets and releases includes a weekly premiere of remastered high-definition video on QUEENSRŸCHE's official YouTube channel. With its sinister backdrops, a dramatic unfolding of characters and QUEENSRŸCHE's high-octane stage performance, the "Operation: Mindcrime" HD remastered video, available now, provides a glimpse into the album's intricate concept. The HD remastered video rollout for "Operation: Mindcrime" continues with "Eyes Of A Stranger" and Grammy-nominated single for "Best Metal Performance" "I Don't Believe In Love", all of which bring the plot to life. HD remastered video premieres from "Empire" are the title track, "Empire", "Best I Can", "Anybody Listening?", the Grammy-nominated No. 1 rock hit "Silent Lucidity" (June 18) and, on release day, June 25, remastered HD videos will premiere for two more fan favorites "Another Rainy Night (Without You)" and "Jet City Woman".

QUEENSRŸCHE's third studio album, "Operation: Mindcrime", took the quintet to an entirely new level. The concept, revealed through the songs, revolves around the character of Nikki, a recovering drug addict disillusioned with a corrupt society. Drawn into a cult-like revolutionary group headed by Dr. X (voiced by the late and beloved British actor Anthony Valentine), Nikki is manipulated to assassinate political leaders until his friendship with nun Sister Mary finally opens his eyes to the truth. Regarded as one of the greatest concept metal albums of all time, "Operation: Mindcrime" was certified platinum in 1991 in the U.S. and was ranked in the "Top 100 Metal Albums Of All Time" by both Kerrang! and Billboard magazines. Rolling Stone included it on a similar list, noting that "nearly 30 years after its initial release, 'Mindcrime' feels eerily relevant."

Reaching No. 7 on the Billboard album chart, the follow-up, "Empire", built upon the success of "Operation: Mindcrime". Produced, like its predecessor, by Peter Collins (BON JOVI, RUSH, ALICE COOPER), the collection features brilliant and intelligent lyrics and songwriting complemented by incredible musicianship, with songs ranging from beautiful ballads to strong melodic rockers and classic heavy fist-pumpers. A rarity at the time, "Empire" spawned six singles that lit up Billboard's rock tracks chart with the Top 10 hits "Silent Lucidity" (No. 1), "Jet City Woman" (No. 6), "Another Rainy Night (Without You)" (No. 7) and Top 30 hits "Anybody Listening?" (No. 16), "Empire" (No. 22) and "Best I Can" (No. 28). The power ballad "Silent Lucidity" was the band's first crossover hit, topping the Billboard rock singles chart and reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Silent Lucidity" also earned a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group" and received an MTV "Viewer's Choice" award. RIAA-certified triple-platinum, "Empire" is the band's most commercially successful album to date.

Progressive metal greats QUEENSRŸCHE emerged from Bellevue, Washington, in 1982 and have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

"Operation: Mindcrime" 4CD/1DVD Deluxe Version

CD1

01. I Remember Now

02. Anarchy-X

03. Revolution Calling

04. Operation: Mindcrime

05. Speak

06. Spreading The Disease

07. The Mission

08. Suite Sister Mary

09. The Needle Lies

10. Electric Requiem

11. Breaking The Silence

12. I Don't Believe In Love

13. Waiting For 22

14. My Empty Room

15. Eyes Of A Stranger

CD2

01. I Don't Believe In Love - Extended Version

02. The Mission - Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1990

03. My Empty Room - Live At The Astoria Theatre, London, 1994

04. Interview With Queensrÿche

05. Overseeing The Operation

06. The Lady Wore Black - Live From Wisconsin, 1991

07. Roads To Madness - Live From Wisconsin, 1991

CD3 "Operation: Mindcrime" Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, England, 1990

01. I Remember Now

02. Anarchy-X

03. Revolution Calling

04. Operation: Mindcrime

05. Speak

06. Spreading The Disease

07. The Mission

08. Suite Sister Mary

09. The Needle Lies

10. Electric Requiem

11. Breaking The Silence

12. I Don't Believe In Love

13. Waiting For 22

14. My Empty Room

15. Eyes Of A Stranger

CD4 "Operation: Mindcrime" Live From Wisconsin, 1991

01. I Remember Now

02. Anarchy-X

03. Revolution Calling

04. Operation: Mindcrime

05. Speak

06. Spreading The Disease

07. The Mission

08. Suite Sister Mary

09. The Needle Lies

10. Electric Requiem

11. Breaking The Silence

12. I Don't Believe In Love

13. Waiting For 22

14. My Empty Room

15. Eyes Of A Stranger

DVD "Operation: Mindcrime" Live / Promo Videos

01. I Remember Now [Concert Film] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991

02. Anarchy-X [Music Video] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988

03. Revolution Calling [Concert Film] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991

04. Operation: Mindcrime [Concert Film] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991

05. Speak [Concert Film] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991

06. Spreading The Disease [Concert Film] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991

07. The Mission [Music Video] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988

08. Suite Sister Mary [Concert Film] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991

09. The Needle Lies [Concert Film] - Live On Location in Wisconsin, 1991

10. Electric Requiem [Music Video] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988

11. Breaking The Silence [Music Video] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988

12. I Don't Believe In Love [Concert Film] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991

13. Waiting For 22 [Concert Film] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991

14. My Empty Room [Music Video] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988

15. Eyes Of A Stranger [Concert Film] - Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991

16. Operation Livecrime End Credits [Concert Film]

17. I Remember Now [Concert Film]

18. Anarchy-X [Concert Film]

19. Revolution Calling [Music Video]

20. Operation: Mindcrime [Music Video]

21. Speak [Music Video]

22. Breaking The Silence [Music Video]

23. I Don't Believe In Love [Music Video]

24. Waiting For 22 [Concert Film]

25. Eyes Of A Stranger [Concert Film]

26. Operation: Mindcrime End Credits [Concert Film]

27. I Don't Believe In Love [Concert Film] 2019 Remaster

28. The Making of Operation: Mindcrime [Behind the Scenes] - Bonus Track

29. I Don't Believe In Love

30. Eyes Of A Stranger

31. Revolution Calling

32. Operation: Mindcrime [Trailers/Teasers] - Bonus Track

33. Revolution Calling

34. Eyes Of A Stranger

35. I Don't Believe In Love

36. Menu / Queensrÿche / Operation: Mindcrime [Concert Film]

"Empire" 3CD/1DVD deluxe version

CD1

01. Best I Can

02. The Thin Line

03. Jet City Woman

04. Della Brown

05. Another Rainy Night (Without You)

06. Empire

07. Resistance

08. Silent Lucidity

09. Hand On Heart

10. One And Only

11. Anybody Listening?

CD2

01. Last Time In Paris - (Bonus Track)

02. Scarborough Fair - (Bonus Track)

03. Dirty Lil Secret - (Bonus Track)

04. Silent Lucidity - Edit

05. Empire - Edit

06. I Dream In Infrared - Acoustic Version

07. Prophecy - Live In Tokyo

08. Best I Can - Radio Edit

09. Anybody Listening? -Radio Edit

CD3 Empire Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, England 1990

01. Resistance

02. Walk in The Shadows

03. Best I Can

04. Empire

05. The Thin Line

06. Jet City Woman

07. Roads To Madness

08. Silent Lucidity

09. Hand On Heart

10. Take Hold Of The Flame

DVD

01. Building Empires Opening [Concert Film]

02. Nightrider [Music Video]

03. Prophecy [Concert Film] - Live In Tokyo, 1983

04. Gonna Get Close To You [Concert Film]

05. Eyes of A Stranger [Music Video] - Alternate Version

06. Empire [Concert Film]

07. Best I Can [Music Video]

08. Silent Lucidity [Music Video]

09. Jet City Woman [Music Video]

10. Another Rainy Night (Without You) [Concert Film]

11. Another Rainy Night (Without You) [Music Video] - Alternate Version

12. Anybody Listening? [Concert Film]

13. Resistance [Concert Film] - Live

14. Walk In The Shadows [Music Video] - Live

15. The Thin Line [Music Video] - Live

16. Take Hold Of The Flame [Music Video] - Live

17. The Lady Wore Black [Music Video] - Live

18. Silent Lucidity [Music Video] - Live

19. Building Empires End Credits [Concert Film]

20. Menu / Queensrÿche / Building Empires [Concert Film]